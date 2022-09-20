Tranchess (CHESS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.30 Million

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001358 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tranchess has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess’ genesis date was June 19th, 2021. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tranchess is tranchess.com.

Buying and Selling Tranchess

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranchess Swap is the marketplace to trade QUEEN, BISHOP and ROOK with USDC. CHESS is the governance token of the Tranchess community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

