TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

TAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter worth $297,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 578,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth $897,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 50.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,054,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 355,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TAC stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.02. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.56 million. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0388 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -11.81%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Stories

