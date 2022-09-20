TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.25.

TransUnion Price Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $120.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.36%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

