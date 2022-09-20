Tribe (TRIBE) Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $97.67 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00120049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005225 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00874376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official website is fei.money.

Tribe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

