Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up to $25.73

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.73, but opened at $26.31. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 42,693 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TCOM shares. UBS Group began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,890,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,860,000 after buying an additional 345,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,288 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,159,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,999,000 after acquiring an additional 233,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,920 shares during the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

