Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up to $25.73

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.73, but opened at $26.31. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 42,693 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on TCOM shares. UBS Group began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.
Trip.com Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,890,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,860,000 after buying an additional 345,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,288 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,159,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,999,000 after acquiring an additional 233,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,920 shares during the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
