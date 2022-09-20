Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 79 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 83 ($1.00) to GBX 79 ($0.95) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Tullow Oil Stock Performance
Shares of TUWOY stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.43.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tullow Oil (TUWOY)
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.