Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up to $2.97

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.97, but opened at $3.06. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 3,778 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.0826 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 72,717.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 364,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 363,589 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 697,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 424,078 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 126.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 68,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 38,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

