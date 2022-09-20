Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Twin Disc Stock Down 8.0 %

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.45. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Disc

Twin Disc Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the first quarter valued at $2,566,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the first quarter valued at $1,052,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,502,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,464,000 after buying an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 9.3% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 143,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

