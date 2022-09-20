Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Twin Disc Stock Down 8.0 %
NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.45. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Disc
Twin Disc Company Profile
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
