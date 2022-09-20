UBS Group Begins Coverage on Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIDU. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $217.87.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $126.25 on Friday. Baidu has a 52 week low of $101.62 and a 52 week high of $182.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

About Baidu

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Baidu by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,473,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.