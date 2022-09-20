UBS Group Begins Coverage on Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIDU. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $217.87.
Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $126.25 on Friday. Baidu has a 52 week low of $101.62 and a 52 week high of $182.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
