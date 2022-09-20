UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Trading 0.9% Higher

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.50. 2,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 5,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

