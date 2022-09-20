USDX [Kava] 1-Day Volume Hits $278,854.00 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $105.06 million and $278,854.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00004942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,055.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.00589308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00256818 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00052479 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000939 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000044 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Coin Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

USDX [Kava] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

