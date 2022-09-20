Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 898,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.2% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank OZK increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $43.56.

