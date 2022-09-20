Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 570.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,330 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flower City Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $234.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.