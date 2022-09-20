Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

VIS stock opened at $171.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.61. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $157.99 and a 12 month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

