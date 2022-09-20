Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

VOT opened at $185.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.75 and a one year high of $265.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

