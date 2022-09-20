Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,938. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

