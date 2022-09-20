Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,236,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,887,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,869,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,675,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,922,000 after buying an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $134.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

