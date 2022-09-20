Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 669.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $135.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.69. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.39 and a 52 week high of $155.00.

