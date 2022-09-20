Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Acquired by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 541,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,716 shares during the quarter. Verra Mobility comprises about 1.3% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 19.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.36. 7,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,706. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

