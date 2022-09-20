Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Gap Up to $185.87

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $185.87, but opened at $193.90. Virtus Investment Partners shares last traded at $186.86, with a volume of 164 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $289.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.02.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $285,232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $215,182,000 after acquiring an additional 48,669 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 338,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,708,000 after acquiring an additional 38,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 161,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

