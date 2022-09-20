Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Shares Down 5.5%

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 5,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 144,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Viveve Medical Trading Down 5.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 371.96% and a negative return on equity of 197.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viveve Medical, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

Featured Articles

