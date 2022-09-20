Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.50 ($45.41) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.24) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($58.16) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Vonovia Stock Performance

Vonovia stock opened at €23.94 ($24.43) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion and a PE ratio of 15.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.21. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €25.35 ($25.87) and a twelve month high of €56.24 ($57.39).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

