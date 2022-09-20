VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Gap Up to $38.99

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.99, but opened at $40.16. VSE shares last traded at $40.44, with a volume of 2 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

VSE Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $497.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.37.

VSE Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of VSE by 789.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VSE by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the second quarter valued at about $963,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in VSE by 15.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in VSE by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Articles

