Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.19

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $36.40 million and approximately $963,788.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000986 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00088416 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00074504 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00020569 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031675 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007829 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

