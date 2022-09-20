Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $2.10 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $2.00.

Waterdrop Price Performance

WDH opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of -0.93. Waterdrop has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterdrop

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Waterdrop stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.