Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Transat A.T. (TRZBF)

9/9/2022 – Transat A.T. had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$2.50.

9/9/2022 – Transat A.T. had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$4.50 to C$3.25.

9/9/2022 – Transat A.T. had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.25.

9/9/2022 – Transat A.T. had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.00.

TRZBF remained flat at $2.23 during trading on Tuesday. Transat A.T. Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $4.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

