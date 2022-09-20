Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 8.2% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,566,470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,736,000 after purchasing an additional 843,809 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.97.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $168.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

