Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives $29.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YMAB shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $32.28.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 338.68% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

