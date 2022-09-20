Ycash (YEC) Price Up 6.3% This Week

Ycash (YEC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $332.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ycash has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00284652 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00110277 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00070817 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003501 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,894,553 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation.

Buying and Selling Ycash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash.In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin.Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash.Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

