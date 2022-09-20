Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Trading Down 4.8%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 5,955,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 18,244,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Zomedica Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $235.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Zomedica alerts:

Institutional Trading of Zomedica

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zomedica during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zomedica by 413.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,082,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 871,646 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zomedica by 240.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 394,058 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zomedica by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zomedica during the second quarter valued at about $552,000. 9.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.