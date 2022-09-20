Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.66-$3.69 EPS.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $77.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,143. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $291.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.66 and its 200 day moving average is $103.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of -0.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.58.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $202,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,675,795.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $202,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,675,795.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total transaction of $750,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,086 over the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

