1MillionNFTs Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $25,523.31 and $39,553.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004304 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010973 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
1MillionNFTs Profile
1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.
1MillionNFTs Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for 1MillionNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1MillionNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.