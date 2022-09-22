Aion (AION) Hits Market Capitalization of $20.00 Million

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Aion has a total market cap of $20.00 million and $1.22 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00319084 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00135161 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00079805 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00048390 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 510,392,379 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is aion.theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.