Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.20

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.20 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 19.75 ($0.24). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 19.75 ($0.24), with a volume of 6,040 shares traded.

Allergy Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £122.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile

Allergy Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

