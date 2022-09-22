Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns Buys 4,000 Shares

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,638,875.42.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock traded down C$0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$28.18 and a 12-month high of C$48.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.78.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

