Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.16

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.16 and traded as low as $1.02. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 17,380 shares changing hands.

Altigen Communications Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 million, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

