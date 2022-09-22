Ambire AdEx Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Ambire AdEx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000873 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ambire AdEx has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Ambire AdEx has a market cap of $31.81 million and $4.20 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Ambire AdEx

Ambire AdEx’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 189,002,450 tokens. The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.adex.network. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ambire AdEx

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambire AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

