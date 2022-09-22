ankrETH Reaches Market Capitalization of $85.72 Million (aEth)

ankrETH (aEth) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. ankrETH has a total market cap of $85.72 million and $367,128.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ankrETH coin can now be purchased for $2,922.51 or 0.06939898 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ankrETH has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,377.18 or 0.99977773 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00059550 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010658 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005860 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00064109 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001952 BTC.

About ankrETH

ankrETH (aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io. The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network.

ankrETH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

