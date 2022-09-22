AnRKey X ($ANRX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,055.00

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One AnRKey X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. AnRKey X has a market cap of $29.71 million and approximately $4,055.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AnRKey X alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X was first traded on October 9th, 2020. AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com. The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io.

AnRKey X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AnRKey X™ combines DeFi and eSports gaming for users to compete, purchase and stake unique NFTs and win valuable rewards. AnRKey X’s token, $ANRX, works just like an arcade coin, the more the users purchase, play, stake, sell and compete, the more $ANRX they earn within the AnRKey X™ gaming system.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnRKey X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnRKey X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AnRKey X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnRKey X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.