Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $158.58

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.58 ($1.92) and traded as high as GBX 174.38 ($2.11). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 170.92 ($2.07), with a volume of 41,473,993 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BARC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 210 ($2.54) target price on Barclays in a report on Monday, May 30th. set a GBX 230 ($2.78) target price on Barclays in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.14) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 247.67 ($2.99).

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £26.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 536.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 164.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 158.65.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

About Barclays

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

