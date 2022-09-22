Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.44

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.44 and traded as low as $17.66. Bassett Furniture Industries shares last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 33,952 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $157.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43.

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.36. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $128.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

