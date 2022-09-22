Bitcoin SV (BSV) One Day Volume Tops $63.53 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $965.00 million and $63.53 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $50.32 or 0.00259356 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,401.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.51 or 0.00610869 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00053397 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000912 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005498 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009443 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,177,214 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is nchain.com/en.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
