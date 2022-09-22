BitDAO (BIT) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and $54.48 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO was first traded on June 10th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 2,619,475,448 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

