BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Stock Price Down 1.3%

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 26.59 and last traded at 26.70. 9,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 18,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at 27.05.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 27.00.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.