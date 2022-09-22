BP (LON:BP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $422.74

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 422.74 ($5.11) and traded as high as GBX 460.54 ($5.56). BP shares last traded at GBX 452.05 ($5.46), with a volume of 192,087,202 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.34) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.40) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 472 ($5.70) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 548.86 ($6.63).

BP Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 425.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 407.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69.

BP Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at BP

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -25.17%.

In other BP news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 406 ($4.91) per share, with a total value of £81,200 ($98,115.03). In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 406 ($4.91) per share, with a total value of £81,200 ($98,115.03). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 387 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £379.26 ($458.26). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,255 shares of company stock worth $8,226,633.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Further Reading

