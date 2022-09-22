BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.68

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.68 and traded as low as C$3.48. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.50, with a volume of 137,186 shares trading hands.

BTB.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.60 to C$3.85 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54. The firm has a market cap of C$285.80 million and a PE ratio of 4.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.90.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

