California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRC. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

California Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:CRC traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 509,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.89. California Resources has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.83). California Resources had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that California Resources will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Corvex Management LP boosted its holdings in California Resources by 399.1% during the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,385,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,343,000 after buying an additional 2,707,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,266,000 after buying an additional 1,266,053 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 696.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 792,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,443,000 after buying an additional 692,931 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after buying an additional 635,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 717,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after buying an additional 576,872 shares during the period.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

