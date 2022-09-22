Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.79

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and traded as low as $31.85. Capgemini shares last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 106,889 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CGEMY shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capgemini from €235.00 ($239.80) to €217.00 ($221.43) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($234.69) to €210.00 ($214.29) in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

