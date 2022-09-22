Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Stock Price Down 7%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 15,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 34,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OFSTF shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$15.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Carbon Streaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99.

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

