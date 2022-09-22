Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $79.32

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.32 and traded as high as $82.22. Casella Waste Systems shares last traded at $81.87, with a volume of 133,773 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWST. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average is $79.33.

Insider Activity

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,431,168.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,431,168.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,773 shares in the company, valued at $17,553,633.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,600 shares of company stock worth $3,079,431 over the last 90 days. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 232.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 18.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,747,000 after purchasing an additional 414,539 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,834.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,009,000 after acquiring an additional 399,763 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 561.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 432,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,399,000 after acquiring an additional 366,675 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,372,000 after acquiring an additional 352,620 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

